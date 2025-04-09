Opinion

Trump-appointed judge orders White House to restore Associated Press access

Trump-appointed judge orders White House to restore Associated Press access

White House officials tried to bully a major news organization into submission over the "Gulf of America." A Trump-appointed judge ruled against them.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

