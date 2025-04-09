Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s tariffs are a farce. We who are in Congress can — and must — act.

I'm asking my House colleagues to vote to end Trump's sham national emergency and halt Trump’s devastating taxes.

‘I see a pile of manure’: Nicolle Wallace on Trump’s economy ahead of tariffs kicking in April 8, 2025 / 07:27
By  Rep. Gregory W. Meeks

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, a Democrat who represents New York's 5th Congressional District, is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.