Trump’s tariffs are a farce. We who are in Congress can — and must — act.

UPDATE (April 9, 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET): On Wednesday President Donald Trump shared on social media that he is raising U.S. tariff charges on China to 125%. For other countries, the president said in the post, he is issuing a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, during which time he will lower tariff charges to 10%.
Donald Trump is a habitual liar, but perhaps one of his biggest lies was his campaign promise that he’d bring down the cost of living on day one of his presidency. Instead, by slapping sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries around the world and launching a global trade war, President Trump has essentially placed a huge tax hike on Americans.
To be clear, a tariff on imported goods is a sales tax.
Despite what the administration wants you to think, foreign governments don’t pay the tariffs for goods shipped to us — American companies that import those goods do. And those companies are likely to pass their higher costs onto American consumers. That means Americans will pay more for goods entering the United States from foreign countries, including food, clothing, home appliances and cars.
And it’s not just foreign goods that will cost Americans more money. Many of America’s most successful businesses produce their products abroad and ship them to the United States to be sold. For example, Nike products are primarily manufactured in Vietnam and Indonesia. Under the administration’s new tariff regime, products coming from each country will now be taxed at a whopping 46% and 32%, respectively.
When you apply this across the entire American economy, the results are devastating. The average American household is expected to pay nearly $5,000 more per year out of pocket as a consequence of these new tariffs. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans are pushing new tax cuts for Elon Musk and Trump’s MAGA billionaire donors.
And when the average American household decides to cut back on spending because it can’t afford the “Trump tax,” small local businesses — your corner bakeries, family-owned restaurants, independent grocers or small apparel shops that are the backbone of our communities — will struggle to stay open.
Trump’s tariff policy has no clear purpose, no stated goal and no strategy. One day it’s a negotiating tactic, the next it’s a revenue scheme to rebuild American manufacturing. What we do know is it doesn’t work — American families pay more, we alienate our allies, and the American economy suffers.
One need only look at Trump’s first administration to know this is a farce. The tariffs he placed on imported steel in 2018 did little to resuscitate domestic steel production or create new manufacturing jobs.
If anything, this trade war will cost the United States jobs as countries respond with retaliatory tariffs. China has responded to Trump’s tariffs, with tariffs of its own on American imports. All this leads to a real risk of a global recession, and the world will rightly lay the responsibility fully at America’s feet.