Trump opposition finds its footing, from streets to courts to Congress February 12, 2025 / 04:24

The White House’s ‘Gulf of America’ push takes a needlessly aggressive turn

There is an apparent expectation in the White House that news organizations will either use Trump-approved language, or they should expect to be punished.

Feb. 14, 2025, 2:59 PM EST

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

