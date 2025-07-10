Student loan borrowers have several new reasons to object to the Republican agenda

Joe Biden’s efforts on student loan debt relief didn’t often generate front-page headlines, but for the Democratic White House, the issue was a top domestic priority. As regular readers know, however, some of the Democratic administration’s efforts were more successful than others.

The problem wasn’t a lack of effort: Biden would’ve done far more, were it not for ferocious pushback from Republicans and GOP-appointed judges. The results led to odd pushback from Donald Trump, who declared during the 2024 campaign season that the Democratic White House was “ALL TALK, AND NO ACTION” on the issue of student loan debt forgiveness.

That didn’t make a whole lot of sense — Biden and his team took as many actions as they could under the law — but the then- candidate seemed eager to convince younger voters not to support the Democratic ticket because Republicans had successfully derailed some of the Biden administration’s efforts on student loans.

This and related messages proved surprisingly successful: The GOP’s far-right ticket made significant and unexpected gains with voters under 30 last fall.

Nearly nine months after Election Day 2024, the Republican administration doesn’t appear especially eager to repay the favor. On the contrary, as The New York Times reported, Trump and his team are taking new steps to make life worse for student loan borrowers.

The U.S. Education Department said on Wednesday that it would resume applying interest on Aug. 1 to federal student loans held by nearly eight million borrowers in the Biden-era repayment plan known as SAVE, which has been in limbo after being halted by legal challenges. The shift is likely to take borrowers by surprise, giving them just weeks to consider their options at a time when loan servicers face significant backlogs in processing repayment plan applications.