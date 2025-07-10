Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Education Secy. McMahon says she has seen ‘progress’ from Harvard and Columbia June 6, 2025 / 03:22

Student loan borrowers have several new reasons to object to the Republican agenda

Joe Biden made student loan debt relief a top domestic priority. Under Donald Trump, the pendulum has swung wildly in the opposite direction.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post