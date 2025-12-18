Opinion

Biden lives ‘rent-free’ in his head: Joe Scarborough rips Trump’s ‘obsession’ with Biden

“Over 300 days into Donald Trump’s second administration, and it’s just a constant obsession,” Scarborough said after the president’s prime-time address from the White House.

‘Biden lives rent-free in his head’: Joe reacts to Trump’s misleading address December 18, 2025 / 08:09
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.