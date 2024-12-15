Some Republicans want even more friction between you and the IRS

In the fall of 2023, the Internal Revenue Service announced a pilot program that would allow some Americans to file their taxes directly to the agency — for free. The Direct File service managed to go against at least a half-dozen federal government stereotypes: it was new and novel in a system that loathes change; it allowed people to be more efficient with their time; and the people who used it this past tax season had plenty of good things to say about their experience. In May, the IRS said the program would be expanded and made permanent.
But of course, there are Republicans who would like nothing more than to strangle a popular government initiative in its cradle. In a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, more than two dozen House GOP members called on him to end the program through executive order once he takes office. If he heeds their request, they’ll have succeeded in ending a successful program before Americans get used to the idea that tax season need not be such a headache.
The letter effort was spearheaded by Reps. Adrian Smith of Nebraska and Chuck Edwards of North Carolina. “Under the guise of offering a convenient “free-to-file” alternative preparation service, the IRS asserts itself as the tax assessor, collector, preparer, and enforcer — all in one — when the program is used,” they fret before hinting that the IRS might actively cheat taxpayers out of their money:
“This is deeply concerning and a clear conflict of interest. The IRS has little incentive to ensure hardworking Americans do not pay more than they owe in taxes and may instead benefit from families and small businesses paying greater amounts than they are required by law. Furthermore, it is highly inappropriate for the IRS to serve as a tax preparer for taxpayers while also being the final enforcer of tax violations.”
This isn’t the first time that these two lawmakers have taken direct fire at Direct File. They introduced a similar bill earlier this year and have joined their colleagues in denouncing the Biden administration’s investment in the IRS despite it being a net savings for taxpayers. It’s also worth noting that the letter writers cc’ed billionaire budget bros Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, in hopes of putting Direct File in the crosshairs of their cockamamie cost-cutting commission.
It should be said that the program that these Republicans are railing against provides just the bare minimum of service from the IRS. Direct File can only handle filings from people with the most straightforward returns, like taxpayers who only have a single source of income from a W-2 and take the standard deduction. The system can’t process filings from gig economy workers, who companies consider to be self-employed contractors, let alone those in the kind of complex financial situation that would require multiple accountants.