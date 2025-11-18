Trump’s 50-year-mortgage proposal is just the start of his housing problems

President Donald Trump’s proposed solution to the housing affordability crisis — offering homebuyers a 50-year mortgage option — is, in some ways, the quintessential Trump administration policy.
First, a profound lack of thought went into it: Trump reportedly greenlit the proposal after just a 10-minute chat at his golf club with Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte. Second, the policy announcement was more reactive than anything else. It was clearly born out of a panicked reaction to the 2025 election, when Democrats’ focus on affordability helped them sweep several races. And third, this idea, supposedly intended to address housing affordability, doesn’t actually do anything about affordability at all.
Letting homebuyers opt for a 50-year mortgage over a 30-year mortgage won’t make any homes cheaper. Instead of bringing down home prices themselves, Trump’s plan is to simply give people more options for taking on debt. And homebuyers who opt for the 50-year loan will take on considerably more debt. In exchange for slightly lower monthly payments, they will end up paying a lot more in interest over the duration of the loan — because the interest will accrue over a longer period and because, as the usually pro-Trump Wall Street Journal editorial board observed last week, lenders will probably set higher interest rates on what they’re likely to perceive as riskier loans.
But it wouldn’t be accurate to say that Trump hasn’t done anything about housing affordability. In fact, his administration has consistently acted to make housing more scarce and less affordable to middle-class homebuyers. It’s hard to imagine Trump is trying to make the housing crisis worse, but he’s doing virtually everything that a president with that goal would do.
When it comes to cost of living, Trump’s biggest move has been the imposition of harsh tariffs on most of the rest of the world. Because manufacturers mostly pass the cost of tariffs on to consumers, they’ve made the vast majority of imported goods, and goods made with imported materials, more expensive. According to the center-right Tax Foundation, retail prices have risen about 5% as a result of Trump’s tariffs. Late last week, the president effectively admitted his error, signing an executive order exempting household staples such as coffee, beef and bananas from the tariffs.
Houses are not, of course, imported from abroad. But their construction requires many imported raw materials, including steel and lumber. By one measure, tariffs on those and other construction materials may be adding tens of billions of dollars to the cost of homebuilding investments across the country.
On top of those added costs, the administration has worked overtime to exacerbate a preexisting labor shortage in the construction industry. Immigrants constitute nearly one-third of the construction workforce (and an even higher share in, for example, California’s especially unaffordable housing market). Trump’s sadistic deportation campaign — including Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s decision to specifically target the day laborers who hang out at Home Depot waiting for work — is disappearing builders when the U.S. already didn’t have enough of them.
Contrary to popular belief, homebuilding is not an especially high margin industry; earlier this year, the National Association of Home Builders pegged the average net profit margin for developers at around 8.7% — close to the average across all industries. Anything that cuts deeper into that margin, particularly in markets where it is already expensive to build, is going to result in fewer new homes.