Trump’s 50-year-mortgage proposal is just the start of his housing problems

Letting homebuyers opt for a longer mortgage won’t make any homes cheaper.

How decades of government failure and Wall Street investments made housing so unaffordable November 16, 2025 / 11:11
By  Ned Resnikoff

Ned Resnikoff is the policy director for California YIMBY, and the former policy manager for the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative. He lives in Berkeley, California.