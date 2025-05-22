Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What the FDA’s new Covid vaccine policy is really about

With the current leadership at FDA and HHS, the incentives are simply stacked against humane vaccine policy.

‘It feels like we’re just rolling back all vaccine recommendations’: Physician on new HHS guidance May 20, 2025 / 04:33
By  Walker Bragman

Walker Bragman

Walker Bragman is a New York-based investigative journalist and founder of the not-for-profit Accountability Journalism Institute.