USAID cuts can be seen in a 'graphic and upsetting' way in Sudan: Anne Applebaum

The Trump administration’s destruction of contraceptives was both wasteful and cruel

U.S. officials had already spent nearly $10 million on contraceptives intended for low-income nations. They will never reach their intended target.

By  Steve Benen

