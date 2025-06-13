Over 24 hours, Trump’s authoritarian-style vision comes into focus (again)

Occasionally, Donald Trump and his team have a day — a single, 24-hour period — in which the president’s authoritarian-style vision comes into focus. Consider this unsettling timeline:

Wednesday, June 11, in the evening: Trump, after already having endorsed the idea of officials arresting Gov. Gavin Newsom, returned to the subject, telling a podcast host that the California Democrat “in theory” could be charged with unspecified crimes.

Thursday, June 12, in the morning: Trump’s beleaguered defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, was asked during congressional testimony whether he would abide by court decisions on the administration’s response to protests in Los Angeles. Despite repeated attempts, the Pentagon chief refused to answer the question directly.

Thursday, June 12, in the morning: At a White House event, the president, after referencing a recent conversation with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, suggested he might “have to force” interest rate changes, in apparent reference to a power he does not have.

Thursday, June 12, in the morning: By way of his social media platform, Trump acknowledged that his mass deportation agenda was hurting some American businesses, including farmers, adding soon after that he’d proceed with his mass deportation agenda anyway.

Thursday, June 12, in the afternoon: Trump’s homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, said at a press conference in Los Angeles that federal officials intended to “liberate” the city from its own elected leadership.

Thursday, June 12, in the afternoon: At the same press conference, Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California was manhandled, pushed to the ground, and handcuffed after trying to ask the homeland security secretary questions.

Thursday, June 12, in the early evening: By way of his social media platform, Trump explicitly touted his support for “remigration,” which has widely been described as a racist policy popular with right-wing figures in Europe.

Thursday, June 12, in the evening: Trump administration lawyers scrambled to ask a federal appeals court to allow the president to continue to federalize National Guard troops in California, over the objections of state and local officials.

Individually, these developments are unsettling to those who take democracy seriously, but let’s not miss the forest for the trees: These aren’t just disconcerting stories; they’re collectively one dramatic story about a president and an administration that’s increasingly overt in his indifference to the American system and the rule of law.

What’s more, this 24-hour period wasn’t especially unusual. Over the last five months, Americans have seen a great many days just like this one.

Alas, there’s every reason to believe there will soon be many more, too.

This post updates our related earlier coverage.