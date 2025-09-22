Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MS NOW

White House now denies Tom Homan took $50,000 in cash

President Trump's press secretary disputed reports about a Justice Department investigation into the official who became Trump's border czar.

Tom Homan speaks
White House border czar Tom Homan during a press briefing at the White House on April 28, 2025.Mark Schiefelbein / AP file
By  Ken Dilanian  and  Carol Leonnig
Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.