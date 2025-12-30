Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Inflation, unemployment and other key numbers a year into Trump’s second term

These benchmarks from January show how the president is doing.

Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony in the President's Room following the 60th inaugural ceremony on Jan. 20, 2025 at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony in the President's Room following the 60th inaugural ceremony on Jan. 20, 2025 at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.Melina Mara / The Washington Post via Getty Images
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.