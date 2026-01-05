Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump’s Venezuela raid revives MAGA ‘Stop the Steal’ fantasies

For right-wing conspiracists — and maybe Trump, too — the president’s surprise military strike wasn’t about oil, but the ‘stolen’ 2020 election.

Alex Jones has one fist raised and holds a megaphone with the other hand.
Alex Jones speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump during a protest in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, 2020.Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
By  Brandy Zadrozny
Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.