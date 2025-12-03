First photos from inside ‘Epstein Island’ released by House Oversight Committee

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a tranche of photos and video footage Wednesday from the private island owned by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the first time the images from inside the residence have been shown publicly.

The visuals from the luxury estate on Little St. James Island — one of two locations in the U.S. Virgin Islands that Epstein owned — were provided to the Oversight Committee by authorities from the U.S. Virgin Islands. They do not feature any people, but the images provide a glimpse of the opulent residence where Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly trafficked girls for sex with his friends and guests.

Writing on a blackboard, with details redacted by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Courtesy Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

The images — taken by authorities in the Virgin Islands after Epstein’s jailhouse suicide in 2019 — show several spacious bedrooms, lounge areas and outdoor spaces including a pool and fountain.

One photo shows a blackboard in a large study with words including “power” and “deception” written on it, as well as several other words that are redacted.

Another depicts a room with a dentist’s chair, with masks of men’s faces hanging on the wall.

A room with a dentist’s chair with masks of men’s faces hanging on the wall. Courtesy Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement. “We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes. We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors.”

Garcia said Wednesday that the committee has also received files from JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, where Epstein held accounts, and from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We will continue to release documents and files as we receive them,” he wrote in a post on X, calling on the Justice Department to release all its files on its investigation into Epstein.

President Donald Trump had signed a bill in November to release all documents related to the Justice Department’s Epstein investigation after Congress resoundingly passed the measure. Whether the agency will release all those files remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the Oversight Committee has continued with its own investigation, more recently releasing a swath of documents that include emails between the disgraced financier and prominent figures. Epstein had also discussed Trump in several emails and suggested that Trump “knew about the girls,” though it was unclear what Epstein meant by that.