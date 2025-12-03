Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched special election for Nashville-area House seat

After a wave of high-profile election losses, Republicans scored a much-needed victory in Tennessee and padded their narrow House margin ahead of next year’s midterms.

Tennessee special election emerges as unlikely battleground as GOP weighs 2026 strategy December 2, 2025 / 11:48
By  Allison Detzel  and  Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a reporter for MS NOW.