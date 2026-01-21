Social Security whistleblower vindicated on DOGE allegations five months later

Five months ago, the public first learned about Charles Borges, then the chief data officer at the Social Security Administration, and the remarkable whistleblower complaint he filed. According to his dramatic accusations, members of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency operation had uploaded a copy of a highly sensitive database to a vulnerable cloud server, creating “enormous vulnerabilities.”

The New York Times reported soon after that the database in question included “individuals’ full names, addresses and birth dates, among other details that could be used to steal their identities, making it one of the nation’s most sensitive repositories of personal information.”

In theory, Borges, a decorated military veteran, would have been rewarded for coming forward to shine a light on the underlying risks. In practice, he quickly found himself out of work. He told NBC News in September that after reporting his concerns to management, he “suffered exclusion, isolation, internal strife, and a culture of fear, creating a hostile work environment and making work conditions intolerable.”

It was around this time that he submitted his “involuntary resignation.”