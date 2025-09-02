Opinion

DOGE Whistleblower resigns after claiming Trump Admin put Americans’ social security data at risk August 30, 2025 / 06:51

Whistleblower’s ‘involuntary resignation’ reflects worsening ‘blame the messenger’ problem

The Social Security Administration’s chief data officer exposed alleged DOGE wrongdoing. He was forced out soon after, adding to an unsettling pattern.

Sep. 2, 2025, 8:51 AM EDT

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

