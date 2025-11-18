Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s investment in Mohammed bin Salman is a bad deal in the making

The president is sure he’s getting the better end of a deal with the Saudi crown prince. He shouldn’t be so certain.

Trump to host Saudi crown prince at the White House tomorrow November 17, 2025 / 08:29
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.