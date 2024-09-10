Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘This time I’m out on Trump’: Republicans realigning to Harris as Trump pushes them out of the party September 3, 2024 / 07:45

It’s not just Trump: Liz Cheney backs Ted Cruz’s opponent, too

Liz Cheney’s announced support for Kamala Harris was important, but so too was her endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz’s Democratic opponent.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post