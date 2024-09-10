It’s not just Trump: Liz Cheney backs Ted Cruz’s opponent, too

Former House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney raised plenty of eyebrows last week when the former Wyoming congresswoman, who’s never voted for a Democrat in her life, announced, “Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

Soon after, Cheney elaborated on her perspective during an interview on ABC News, explaining that a second Trump term would likely result in “unrecoverable catastrophe” for the United States. The former GOP leader went on to describe Trump’s Republican backers — especially those who appear to know better — of betraying both the Constitution and their own principles.

What generated less attention, however, was Cheney’s other endorsement last week. The Texas Tribune reported:

Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, also endorsed Democrat Colin Allred in his race to beat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. … In officially endorsing Allred, Cheney recalled briefly working with the Democrat in Congress. “You might not agree on every policy position, but we need people who are going to serve in good faith,” she said.

At an event in Texas, the former congresswoman added, in reference to Allred, “I’ll be working on his behalf.”

The congressman, facing an uphill fight against a controversial incumbent, welcomed Cheney’s endorsement, calling her a patriot “who continuously puts country over party because she believes in the importance of protecting our democracy.”