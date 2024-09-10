Opinion

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is off North Carolina ballot, thanks to GOP-majority state Supreme Court

The divided ruling was met by a dissent that said the majority “erodes the rule of law and contributes to a loss of faith in the impartiality of the state judiciary.’’

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

