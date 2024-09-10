Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is off North Carolina ballot, thanks to GOP-majority state Supreme Court

In the latest litigation shaping the 2024 presidential election, the Supreme Court of North Carolina split 4-3 to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the ballot. The decision siding with the former independent presidential candidate was reached by four Republican justices, over Democratic dissent that accused the majority of abandoning its judicial role.

“Neither party in this case disputes that plaintiff submitted a resignation of candidacy,” Justice Trey Allen noted for the majority in an order on Monday. Kennedy suspended his campaign last month and announced his support for Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“Therefore, by law, a vote for plaintiff in this election will not count,” the majority observed, adding that if Kennedy’s name appeared on the ballot, “it could disenfranchise countless voters who mistakenly believe that plaintiff remains a candidate for office.”

The decision could delay the mailing of absentee ballots by several weeks.

The majority acknowledged that expediting the printing of new ballots “will require considerable time and effort by our election officials and significant expense to the State.” But it said that’s “a price the North Carolina Constitution expects us to incur to protect voters’ fundamental right to vote their conscience and have that vote count.”

While there’s a certain logic to that outcome at first glance, the dissenting justices argued that, at best, the majority doesn’t have the right to reach it.

Play

Though he called the majority’s analysis “entirely reasonable,” fellow Republican Justice Richard Dietz wrote in his dissent that the court’s role “is to follow the law as it is written.” He explained that while state law lets a party’s nominee resign at any time before the state sends out ballots, that’s different from having the candidate’s name removed from the ballot.

In separate dissents, the court’s two Democratic justices were less charitable to the majority.