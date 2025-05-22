Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Top House Dem: CBO says Trump budget bill contains $500B in Medicare cuts May 20, 2025 / 04:15

It’s not just Medicaid: Why the Republicans’ bill would likely force Medicare cuts, too

The CBO said the GOP’s megabill would lead to $500 billion in cuts to Medicare. Two days later, 215 House Republicans voted for it anyway.

May. 22, 2025, 9:36 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post