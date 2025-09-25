Opinion

Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, keeps murder charge September 16, 2025 / 03:43

Federal judge warns Trump DOJ of sanctions, contempt for rule violations in Mangione case

Trump officials have already broken the rules in a high-profile death penalty case. Will it matter?

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

