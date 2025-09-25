Federal judge warns Trump DOJ of sanctions, contempt for rule violations in Mangione case

Is the Trump administration trying to mess up its prosecution of Luigi Mangione? How it responds to a federal judge’s new order will show its priorities.

The order came Wednesday in Mangione’s federal case (he has a state case, too), after his lawyers wrote to the judge to complain of what they said was illegal Justice Department conduct. U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett seemed to agree, writing that actions by high-ranking DOJ staff members “appear to be in direct violation” of a court rule and prior court order.

Mangione’s lawyers wrote to the Biden appointee Tuesday that the government “has continued to prejudice his right to a fair trial in a death penalty case.” They pointed to officials promoting on social media, in a since-deleted post, President Donald Trump’s statement in a Fox News interview that Mangione “shot someone in the back as clear as you’re looking at me . . . he shot him right in the middle of the back — instantly dead.”

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to murdering health care executive Brian Thompson in one of the most high-profile cases of Trump’s second term. The defense letter comes amid Mangione’s broader attack on the government’s attempt to use the death penalty against him, which Garnett has yet to rule on.

In her order on this narrower issue Wednesday, Garnett highlighted the court rule in question, which instructs lawyers and nonlawyer personnel in their offices not to release or authorize the release of any opinion “if there is a substantial likelihood that the dissemination will interfere with a fair trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice.” She noted that the rule gives as an example of such a prohibited statement any “opinion as to the accused’s guilt or innocence or as to the merits of the case or the evidence in the case.”