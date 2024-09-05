Opinion

‘Show a little skepticism’: Russian propaganda scheme exposed; highlights need for savvy electorate September 5, 2024 / 08:52

Prosecutors: Russian money was funneled to right-wing commentators

According to the DOJ, employees of a Russia-backed media network funded and directed a scheme that sent millions to prominent right-wing commentators.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

