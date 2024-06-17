Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Republicans jam up government business with tantrum over Trump’s felony conviction June 14, 2024 / 05:48

Why the right’s case against appliance efficiency standards matters

Part of the problem with the new case against energy efficiency standards for home appliances is substantive. But also note where the case was filed.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post