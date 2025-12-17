Trump-appointed judge makes case against Second Amendment rights for noncitizens

What it means to be an American is an enduring question of the Donald Trump era, as his administration targets lawful and unlawful immigrants alike while trying to convince the Supreme Court to upend birthright citizenship.

While that citizenship litigation unfolds next year at the high court, a relatedly epic question of American identity emerged in an appeals court ruling this week – specifically, regarding whether noncitizens can have Second Amendment rights. A judge appointed to the bench by Trump in his first term thinks they can’t.

Judge Amul Thapar conveyed that view in his partial dissent from a three-judge panel ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, the Cincinnati-based court covering Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee. All three judges agreed to uphold the firearm conviction of Milder Escobar-Temal, a Guatemalan citizen living in Nashville who came to the U.S. illegally more than a decade ago.

Yet, Thapar, who was previously floated as a Trump Supreme Court nominee, disagreed with the reasoning of the majority opinion authored by Obama appointee Jane Stranch, joined by Biden appointee Stephanie Davis.

Escobar-Temal’s case raised the question of who counts as “the people” in the amendment that says (in part) that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Play

Conducting the historical analysis prompted by recent Supreme Court precedent, Stranch wrote that limiting “the people” to citizens “does not align with the Founders’ intent or the historical understanding of the term.” She wrote that the term “encompasses unlawfully present individuals with sufficient connections to the national community.”

But even though the panel majority found Escobar-Temal’s connections sufficient to make him part of “the people,” that wasn’t the end of its analysis under high court precedent. The majority proceeded to ask whether the government can nonetheless regulate his right to possess a firearm. It can, Stranch wrote, because the defendant’s “lack of relationship with the government as an unlawfully present individual renders it reasonable for the government to disarm him in the same way that, in 1777, it could disarm a peaceable Quaker or loyalist.”