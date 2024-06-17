Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Rick Scott
Rick Scott in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 23, 2024. Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call via AP file

Rick Scott runs pro-IVF ad after voting against IVF protections

Last week, Sen. Rick Scott voted against the Right to IVF Act. One day later, the Florida Republican unveiled an ad bragging about his support for IVF.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post