As measles outbreak turns deadly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. bungles the facts February 27, 2025 / 03:32

RFK Jr.’s rough start as HHS secretary gets even worse amid Texas measles outbreak

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a fair amount to say about the measles outbreak in Texas. Much of what he said, however, was demonstrably untrue.

Feb. 27, 2025, 8:52 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

