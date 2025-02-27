Opinion

Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead at Santa Fe home, along with their dog February 27, 2025 / 07:00

Investigators of Gene Hackman and wife’s deaths say no sign of carbon monoxide poisoning

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said cause of death has not been determined and an “active and ongoing investigation” is underway.

Feb. 27, 2025, 9:28 AM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

