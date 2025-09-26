TikTok is the latest example of the U.S. government taking a cut of business deals

In his 2000 book, “The America We Deserve,” Donald Trump wrote that “what’s worked beautifully throughout American history is the freemarket economy.”
By definition, such a system is characterized by minimal government involvement; absent the kind of bureaucratic influence that stifles competition. For capitalists, it’s the hallmark of America’s economic prosperity.
But, in Trump’s second term as president, his White House has pushed the bounds of a limited intervention approach to the private sector, a system once championed by Republicans and the president himself. The administration has taken on an unusually significant role in arranging business deals and, in an increasing number of cases, the government is even taking a piece of the pie.
The latest example is expected to come in the form of what Trump called a “tremendous fee” the U.S. will collect for its part in negotiating an agreement to spin off the Chinese social media app TikTok into a U.S.-based entity. The Wall Street Journal estimates that it will be a multibillion-dollar payment — a hefty amount for direct discussions with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials.
Last month, the administration also took a nearly 10% stake in Intel by converting Biden-era grants into stock. Chipmakers Nvidia and AMD promised the government 15% of their revenues from sales of chips in China. Additionally, the Pentagon recently bought $400 million in stock from a critical-minerals mining company, and is considering acquiring equity in defense giant Lockheed Martin, too.
The moves are driven by “a consistent belief” in the Trump administration that the government should get a cut of any “major deal that comes across the president’s desk,” said Scott Lincicome, vice president of economics and trade at the Cato Institute. “That’s a kind of classic view of a real estate dealmaker, as opposed to a statesman and steward of the U.S. economy.”
Trump officials argue that the agreements have been in the country’s national interest because of national security risks, especially in critical industries like advanced technology. As for TikTok, a bipartisan law required its parent company, ByteDance, to divest from its American operations or face a ban over data privacy concerns.
Yet, the string of deals raises questions about whether certain companies have a leg up in competition, such as for prized government contracts, or favor navigating federal regulations compared to their counterparts.
The White House downplays its entanglements with businesses and plays up its other deregulatory efforts. One administration official pointed to a Council of Economic Advisers report that concluded that eliminating the Biden administration’s regulatory policies would spur enough economic growth to reduce the deficit by $1.1 trillion to $2.9 trillion over the next decade.
In a statement, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, “Washington, D.C.’s blind commitment to consensus orthodoxy that ignored the realities of the world is exactly why Americans and America were left behind: look no further than lopsided ‘free’ trade arrangements that let foreign cheating decimate our industrial base. The Administration is simultaneously pushing the free market policies — such as rapid deregulation and working-class tax cuts — that do work while rectifying the America Last policies that haven’t worked to safeguard our national and economic security.”
By most accounts, the volume and scope of such deals that Trump has pursued in office are unprecedented. “When you have a perpetual stake in a company, it just fundamentally changes the dynamic,” Lincicome said. “We’re not talking about a one-off deal.”
“All of these deals,” Lincicome continued, “have a pain point or a leverage point that really puts success or failure at discretion of the president himself, and the Trump administration increasingly appears willing to use that leverage to exploit that pain point to achieve whatever they want.”