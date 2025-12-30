The Trump administration is looking to tear down more historic buildings in Washington as the president, nearly a year into his final term, looks for ways to leave his mark on the District of Columbia.

Even with prices soaring and polls showing his unpopularity rising among American voters, Trump has continued a keen focus on two of his longtime passions: real estate projects and … he, himself and him.

This includes the destruction of the East Wing of the White House to make way for the president’s grand ballroom, which he now says will cost some $400 million, as well as a massive so-called arc de Trump.

But a memo uncovered by The Washington Post on Tuesday shows the administration using a new justification (that is, other than Trump’s vanity) to explain its latest effort to raze a part of D.C.’s history: a so-called emergency.

The Post reports Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency has engaged in some rather lavish spending on her behalf this year, issued a memo earlier this month "seeking to fast-track the demolition of more than a dozen historic buildings at St. Elizabeths in Southeast Washington," which officials have been converting into a sprawling headquarters for DHS over more than a decade in accordance with historic preservation of treasured landmarks. Per The Post: 'Demolition is the only permanent measure that resolves the emergency conditions,' Noem wrote in the memo. A risk assessment report undertaken by her agency 'supports immediate corrective action,' she wrote. The assessment report, which Noem included with her memo, concludes the vacant buildings 'may be accessed by unauthorized individuals seeking to cause harm to personnel.' The structures 'provide a tactical advantage for carrying out small arms or active shooter scenarios,' the report states. MS NOW has not independently confirmed the memo. A spokesperson for the General Services Administration, which is overseeing development of the St. Elizabeths campus, confirmed to The Post that the agency had been alerted by the DHS about "a present security risk to life and property" at the campus "that may require us to demolish buildings." The report notes the push is being opposed by multiple preservationist groups, including the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has also sought to thwart Trump's ballroom project. It's yet to be seen whether there's any true risk in need of being resolved by Trump's demolition of yet more historic buildings. But if past is prologue, there's certainly reason to doubt the administration's "emergency" claims here: namely, the president's obvious desire to remake the nation's capital and his administration's tendency to use claims of "emergencies" to impose a slew of radical policies. Ja'han Jones Ja'han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.