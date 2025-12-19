Republicans confirm Trump’s controversial choice for U.S. ambassador to South Africa

Members of Congress have left Capitol Hill for the holidays and won’t return until the new year, but senators made one last important move before heading to the airport. NBC News reported:

The Senate [on Thursday night] voted along party lines, 53-43, to confirm a third batch of Trump nominees all at one time using a new procedural tool it unlocked by nuking the Senate rules so it can confirm nominees en bloc instead of one by one. Tonight’s batch consisted of 97 nominees, including former Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of New York to be inspector general of the Labor Department and Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell III to be U.S. ambassador to South Africa.

D’Esposito is a highly controversial figure in his own right, but let’s not brush past the latter too quickly.

When Donald Trump was still rising to GOP power a decade ago, Bozell was a critic of the then-candidate. Trump noticed: In 2016, he accused Bozell, a conservative activist and media critic, of having visited his office and “begging for money like a dog.”