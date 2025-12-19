Opinion

Trump suspends green-card lottery program used by Brown University suspect

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the pause after investigators identified a Portuguese national as the suspect and said he came to the U.S. for good during Donald Trump’s first term. Trump has gone after the visa program before.

Suspect in Brown University shooting found dead December 19, 2025 / 13:06
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.