Republican governor asks the Pentagon to deploy National Guard troops to Louisiana

In recent months, Americans have already seen National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., at Donald Trump’s direction. Soon, we’ll also see deployments in Memphis and — if the president has his way — in Portland, Oregon, and Chicago.

Evidently, some cities in Louisiana are joining the growing club. The New York Times reported:

Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana has asked the Trump administration to deploy as many as 1,000 National Guard troops in his state, embracing the president’s push to use troops to fight crime. In a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, the Republican governor asked for the troops from Louisiana to help with ‘ongoing public safety concerns regarding high crime rates.’

The written appeal roughly coincided with the GOP governor’s appearance on Fox News, where Landry used the White House-approved phrasing “Department of War” (instead of Department of Defense), adding that he wants to see troops deployed “here in Louisiana into our cities like New Orleans.”

The governor neglected to mention some good news that would negate his political gambit: The Associated Press reported that New Orleans is seeing “a particularly steep drop in 2025 that has put it on pace to have its lowest number of killings in more than five decades.”