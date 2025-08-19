Opinion

Trump federal takeover of D.C. enters second week August 18, 2025 / 08:11

As GOP governors deploy National Guard to D.C., they have the underlying policy backwards

Six Republican governors are sending troops to Washington, D.C., despite the fact that crime rates are higher in their own states.

Aug. 19, 2025, 12:55 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

