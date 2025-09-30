Facing visa issues, Yusuf Islam (formerly known as Cat Stevens) postpones U.S. book tour

Yusuf Islam, the musician formerly known as Cat Stevens, announced on Monday that he is postponing his U.S. book tour, citing visa issues.

“Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time,” Islam wrote in a statement shared with MSNBC. “I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.”

It’s not clear why Islam hasn’t been able to obtain a visa, but a spokesperson for Islam cited significant delays in the process.

The British folk and rock artist, known for hit songs like “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” “Wild World” and “Peace Train,” has been on tour to promote his memoir, “Cat On The Road To Findout,” set to release on Oct. 7. He was scheduled to be in Philadelphia on Oct. 2, according to his website.

Islam said North American audiences may still have a chance to see the tour if visa approvals come through, although many dates would need to be rescheduled.

“Hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future,” Islam wrote.

Islam changed his name from Cat Stevens in 1977 after converting to Islam.