Republican congressman’s racist rant generates immediate backlash

The consequences of Donald Trump’s and JD Vance’s ugly lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are quite real. Threats of violence in the community have become painfully common in recent weeks, and some locals have decided to take matters to a new level.

As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim explained, a national non-profit organization called the Haitian Bridge Alliance announced this week that it’s seeking criminal charges against the former president and the Ohio senator, accusing the Republicans of making false alarms, aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins saw the news and responded in an overtly racist way. NBC News reported:

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., called Haiti the “nastiest country in the western hemisphere” in a post on social media Wednesday, saying migrants from the Caribbean country, the majority of whom are in the U.S. legally, should “get their ass out of our country.”

Even by contemporary standards, the GOP congressman’s rant was unusually ugly. “These Haitians are wild,” Higgins wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters… but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP. All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th.”

There’s no point in fact-checking every individual claim in Higgins’ nonsense, though I’ll mention that “vudu” was probably a misspelling of “Voodou,” and Jan. 20 was almost certainly a reference to the day Donald Trump would be inaugurated for a second term if voters return him to power.

The backlash was immediate, especially from many of the Republican’s Black colleagues, though House Speaker Mike Johnson — a fellow far-right Louisianan — offered words of tacit support. Higgins, the speaker told reporters, “is a dear friend of mine and a colleague from Louisiana and a very frank and outspoken person.”

Johnson added that he’d spoken to Higgins about the tweet and that Higgins “went to the back and he prayed about it, and he regretted it, and he pulled the post down.”

Higgins soon after made the House speaker appear foolish by stepping all over his defense.

“I can put up another controversial post tomorrow if you want me to,” he told CNN amid the uproar. “I mean, we do have freedom of speech. I’ll say what I want. … It’s not a big deal to me. It’s like something stuck to the bottom of my boot. Just scrape it off and move on with my life.”

The idea that Higgins “regretted” his racism was obviously proven absurd by his on-the-record indifference.

What kind of intraparty consequences will he face? Probably none, because in contemporary GOP politics, overt racism is too often tolerated.