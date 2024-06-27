In pitch to Black voters, Trump emphasizes his ‘amazing’ mugshot

Despite Donald Trump’s lengthy record of overt racism, the degree to which Black communities suffered during his presidency, and his increasingly ugly and divisive vision for a possible second term, Republicans remain convinced that the presumptive GOP nominee can and will make significant gains this year with Black voters.

With this in mind, a group of Black Republicans hosted an event Wednesday in an Atlanta barbershop, apparently as part of a larger outreach effort. At face value, the gathering wasn’t exactly a great success: A New York Times reporter noted that local voters were far outnumbered by reporters and staffers.

Complicating matters, Trump phoned in to the event and peddled a problematic message. After the former president boasted about his tax breaks for the wealthy and big corporations, the Republican candidate reflected on the key to his success with communities of color. NBC News reported:

“The mug shot is the best ev — it just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot. That’s the No. 1 mug shot of all time. It’s really an amazing thing. Since it happened, the support among the Black community and Hispanic community has skyrocketed,” Trump said over the phone when he called into the event, which featured former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida as surrogates for his campaign.

He didn’t seem to be kidding. By all appearances, Trump genuinely pitched the idea that Black people like him more because he’s a criminal.