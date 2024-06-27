Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Donald Trump is a plague’: Sen. Rev. Warnock underscores Trump, Biden contrast June 27, 2024 / 09:18

In pitch to Black voters, Trump emphasizes his ‘amazing’ mugshot

It was bad enough when conservative media said Black voters would like Donald Trump’s mugshot. Watching the Republican push the same line makes it worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post