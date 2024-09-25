Opinion

‘Fear and bewilderment’: Haitian migrants facing threats over Trump’s false claims September 20, 2024 / 03:20

Haitian group files criminal charges against Trump and Vance over their racist claims

The Haitian Bridge Alliance is asking the Clark County Municipal Court to issue arrest warrants for the GOP presidential nominee and his running mate.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

