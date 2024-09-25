Haitian group files criminal charges against Trump and Vance over their racist claims

Donald Trump and JD Vance’s racist fearmongering about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, have led to violent threats against the community and the city. Now, a Haitian community group is seeking criminal charges against Trump and his running mate, citing local prosecutors’ failure to take action.

Guerline Jozef, the executive director of the national nonprofit Haitian Bridge Alliance, filed charges in the Clark County Municipal Court on behalf of the group on Tuesday. The filing points to statements that Trump and Vance made at campaign rallies and on national television and social media. The affidavit urges the court to find probable cause and issue warrants for their arrest for several offenses, including making false alarms, aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment.

“[I]f anyone else had done what they have done, to the devastating effect experienced in Springfield, police and prosecutors would have filed charges by now,” the filing says.

It is rare for private citizens to file a criminal affidavit against others in Ohio, but state law allows for it. Hearings must take place before the affidavit can proceed. As of Tuesday afternoon, none had been scheduled, NBC News reported.