Rudy Giuliani disbarred in D.C. over 2020 election scheme

Last summer, a Washington, D.C.-based bar discipline committee concluded that Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for “frivolous” and “destructive” efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. As part of the process, the former New York City mayor concocted a series of outlandish excuses for his alleged misconduct, though they didn’t prove persuasive.

“He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,” the three-member panel declared in a 38-page decision. “By prosecuting that destructive case Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law.”

The same panel acknowledged some of the more worthwhile parts of Giuliani’s earlier record before concluding, “The misconduct here sadly transcends all his past accomplishments. It was unparalleled in its destructive purpose and effect. He sought to disrupt a presidential election and persists in his refusal to acknowledge the wrong he has done.”

This was not, however, the final word: Giuliani’s ultimate disbarment would be decided by the D.C. Court of Appeals. We now know the appellate bench has, in fact, disbarred the disgraced New York Republican.

If this sounds at all familiar, there’s a good reason for that: Giuliani was also disbarred in New York a few months ago after a court found he repeatedly lied about the 2020 election.