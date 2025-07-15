Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

New report shows inflation accelerated in June, signals impacts of Trump tariffs July 15, 2025 / 08:10

Inflation picked up again in June, as Trump’s trade tariffs pushed prices higher

The White House keeps insisting that inflation is a thing of the past. The latest Consumer Price Index numbers help prove otherwise.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post