‘The president got pantsed’: Where’s the ‘greatness’ in Trump’s tariff plan? May 12, 2025 / 11:59

President Paper Tiger: Trump earns a reputation for backing down under pressure

For all of Trump’s chest-thumping and tough-guy bravado, the president’s weakness is increasingly undeniable. Take his tariffs on China, for example.

May. 13, 2025, 10:40 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

