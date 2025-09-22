Tiger kills trainer affiliated with Joe Exotic at Oklahoma reserve

A trainer associated with Joe Exotic, who’s known as the “Tiger King,” was killed by a tiger Saturday at an Oklahoma animal reserve, the facility announced.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Growler Pines Tiger Reserve wrote: “It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of Ryan Easley, who lost his life in an accident involving a tiger under his care” at the reserve in southeastern Oklahoma.

The reserve added: “This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with — one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”