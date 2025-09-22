Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump directs JD Vance to go after ‘woke zoos’  March 28, 2025 / 07:44

Tiger kills trainer affiliated with Joe Exotic at Oklahoma reserve

Joe Exotic, the imprisoned “Tiger King” star, paid tribute to his late friend on social media and defended ownership of exotic pets.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post