Taliban releases American detainee held in Afghanistan March 20, 2025 / 01:54

As white South Africans arrive, Trump admin. ends temporary protected status for Afghans

Donald Trump has largely closed the doors to the United States for refugees — with one big exception for Afrikaners.

May. 13, 2025, 11:21 AM EDT

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

