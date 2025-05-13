The U.S.-China ‘deal’ is no deal. The U.S. just blinked.

Last month, U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports skyrocketed to 145%. Some sectors, like cars, were hit particularly hard. Other sectors, like semiconductors, got exemptions. The numbers changed almost as quickly as the justifications, ranging from reshoring jobs to creating a new economic bloc against China.
This weekend, there was a new whiplash as U.S. negotiators announced that they would scale back tariffs to around 30%. In response, China reduced its tariffs on U.S. goods to 10%. Even though the details of the negotiation are still trickling out, the White House is already trumpeting the “Art of the Deal.”
While the U.S. did avoid a major economic calamity, this is not a deal. The U.S. blinked. Welcome to the tariff “omnishambles.”
Far from some diplomatic coup, the U.S. climb down reflects the economic risks of maintaining such high tariffs. Activity at West Coast ports had slowed to levels not seen since the pandemic. News from the ports was mirrored in reports of layoffs and bankruptcies among small businesses. Just as bond markets had forced the administration’s hand in April, when it had imposed extreme tariffs against many allies, cutting off trade flows with China had significantly raised the chance of a recession.
While the de-escalation between the U.S. and China will temper some of the worst fears of decoupling, the American economy is far from out of the woods. Reporting suggests that the negotiations provided no new wins in terms of U.S. access to the Chinese markets. And even the 30% tariff level will stoke inflation, as goods from China now face higher taxes than they did a year ago. Equally important, the Trump administration has included a 90-day review window in which the extreme rates could snap back. If you are a business, how can you make any sensible long-term investments? It is just this type of uncertainty that stokes fears of recession.
But for China, the negotiations have revealed the weakness of America’s threats. Given that the U.S. was unable to maintain higher tariffs for more than a month, how credible is the proposed snap-back? In many ways, the bargaining dynamics mirror those between the U.S. government and bond markets a month ago. Repeatedly escalating to extremes and then backing down only further reveal U.S. pressure points. The initial round of negotiations thus has undermined much of the leverage that we have for future rounds.