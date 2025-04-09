Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

BREAKING: Trump orders 90-day pause on some tariffs, raises China’s to 125% April 9, 2025 / 09:17

Trump says he’s pausing most ‘reciprocal’ tariffs for 90 days — but raising China’s to 125%

Just days after the president insisted that his trade tariffs were “here to stay” and would “never change," the president announced an unexpected pause.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post