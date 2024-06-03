Post-conviction polls offer hints about impact on the 2024 race

Before a jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 felonies, there was a fair amount of polling on the potential impact on the 2024 presidential election. There was, however, an important caveat hanging overhead.

As we discussed last week, pollsters routinely ask the public for their opinions about things that have happened. The task becomes a little trickier when pollsters ask about expected opinions related to things that haven’t yet happened.

Now that the trial has concluded, and the public knows that the former president has been found guilty, the survey data takes on an even greater significance.

This is not to say that all of the caveats are gone — early data can sometimes be less reliable as the public takes time to digest major developments — but those eager to know what Trump’s guilty verdict means in an electoral context can and should take note of the latest data.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the latest surveys, each of which were released over the last couple of days.

ABC News/Ipsos poll: In this survey, a 50% plurality said that the jury in Trump’s case made the right call; a 51% majority concluded that the former president intentionally did something illegal in this case; and a 49% plurality believes that the presumptive Republican nominee should end his candidacy as a result of the guilty verdict.

The same data found President Joe Biden with a two-point lead over Trump, after having found the two major-party candidates tied before the trial.