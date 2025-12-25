The federal government still retains some credibility in the eyes of the public, despite the concerted efforts of President Donald Trump and his allies in the executive branch. And as things go badly in his second term — the economy is faltering, prices keep going up, and his crackdown on immigration is unpopular — Trump is looking for anything he can use to his benefit. With his approval numbers cratering across the board, the president seeks to exploit the public’s general trust in numbers that come from the government.
In recent weeks, the president has repeatedly suggested that the problem isn’t him, it’s reality as measured by objective observers. Like pollsters.
“When the real numbers start coming out, and the real pollsters start doing the polls,” he said at a White House event in December, “I think you’re going to see some really fantastic numbers.”
This is a curious thing to say in the abstract, but it’s not that odd coming from Trump. He has long insisted polling that shows him to be unpopular or struggling is fake and biased. Unsurprisingly for someone with as few principles as he has, he’s also long praised positive polls as coming from the most respected pollsters in the land.
It does raise the question, though: Who are these “real pollsters” Trump refers to, data from which we’ve been lacking?
Well, we got a clue. One research firm the president’s team trusts is … the president’s team.
On the social media platform he owns, Trump shared an image indicating that a staggering 91% of people had noticed that gas prices have gone down since he returned to the White House. The source for that impressive number? A “White House email survey.”
Just in case this isn’t obvious to all, this survey is not a reliable measure of public opinion. There’s no indication that anyone besides Trump supporters received that email, the question itself seems to assume that a noticeable drop occurred, and even if the finding is reliable, this is just one segment of spending and the economy.
Why does it matter that the participants in this putative survey were probably Trump supporters? Well, consider how Americans responded to the tax cut package Trump signed in late 2017. By March 2018, most Americans reported that they hadn’t noticed any benefit in their own paychecks. Among Republicans, though, about two-thirds reported noticing the benefit.
Perhaps this “email survey” was a one-off and Trump is simply waiting for sympathetic pollsters to ask questions that make his policies appear more popular than they currently seem. But we should not assume the White House is above creating its own reality on a contentious issue; after all, it already has.
After Trump lost the popular vote in the 2016 and 2020 elections, he leaned on baseless conspiracy theories about what had happened. In 2016, he insisted that arguments about Russian interference were both dishonest and intended to harm him. In 2020, he claimed that rampant (yet somehow undetected) fraud had tainted the results.