Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘That’s all it takes’: Maddow cites polls showing impact of Trump guilty verdict May 31, 2024 / 11:40

How much will Trump’s conviction affect the 2024 presidential race?

Even if Donald Trump's conviction has a small impact on the 2024 race, a modest shift might make the difference in deciding who wins the election.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post