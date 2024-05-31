How much will Trump’s conviction affect the 2024 presidential race?

Pollsters routinely ask the public for their opinions about things that have happened. The task becomes a little trickier when pollsters ask about expected opinions related to things that haven’t yet happened.

And yet, there’s been plenty of polling in recent months in which Americans were asked an important question: If Donald Trump were convicted of felonies, how would it affect their opinions about the 2024 presidential race?

There’s quite a bit of evidence to consider, and it’s evolved over time.

In November, a New York Times/Siena College poll found President Joe Biden trailing Trump in five key battleground states, but those deficits turned to advantages when voters were asked about a possible Trump criminal conviction.

In December, a national YouGov poll found Biden and Trump tied. The same poll, however, found Biden with a seven-point advantage in response to a potential Trump criminal conviction.

In January, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found more than half of swing-state voters wouldn’t vote for Trump if he were convicted of a crime.

In February, an NBC News poll found Trump with a five-point lead over Biden, but if Trump was found guilty and convicted of a felony, the Democratic incumbent had a two-point lead. Around the same time, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll also showed Biden gaining several points as a result of a Trump conviction.