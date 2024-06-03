Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Republicans frantic to explain Trump’s criminality to voters and themselves June 1, 2024 / 08:01

Why a Senate Republican tantrum over Trump’s conviction matters

Sen. Mike Lee and nine of his GOP colleagues aren't just furious about Donald Trump being held accountable, they're also throwing an important tantrum.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post