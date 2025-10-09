On Portland, Trump’s claims are at odds with his own administration’s assessments

For months, when Donald Trump talked about deploying troops to the streets of American cities, he focused on massive urban areas with large populations. The president’s rhetoric on the subject tended to focus on places such as Chicago, Baltimore, Milwaukee and New York.

But in early September, he also raised the prospect of deploying National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, for the most Trumpian of reasons: He’d apparently seen something on television the night before.

In the weeks that followed, the president began an aggressive public relations campaign, desperately trying to persuade Americans that he was correct about Portland having descended into a lawless, Mad Max–style hellscape. Oregon’s largest city, Trump told reporters earlier this week, is currently “burning to the ground.”

A few days later, at the White House’s weird “antifa roundtable,” the president kept going, claiming that Portland is in “worse” shape than the “bombed-out cities” shown in dystopian movies. He added, “I don’t know what could be worse than Portland. You don’t even have stores anymore. They don’t even put glass up. They put plywood on their windows.”