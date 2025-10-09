Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump’s ‘war’ talk busted: Generals silent, Republicans balk, Dems hit ‘demented’ autocrat October 8, 2025 / 06:46

On Portland, Trump’s claims are at odds with his own administration’s assessments

In Oregon’s largest city, federal officials have compiled evidence that discredits the president’s hysterical claims about local conditions.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post